Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

05/28/21: Kyle Chandler is ‘Super Pumped’ for new Showtime series

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNat Geo: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted at 9p and Breaking Bobby Bones at 10p. NBC: American Ninja Warrior at 8p and Small Fortune at 10p. Jason Kilar will remain CEO of WarnerMedia for the next 12 months. Answering broad speculation about the status of his role after Discovery and AT&T announced a WarnerMedia merger, Kilar delivered the news during a town hall meeting with employees yesterday. “I am not thinking right now about post-merger,” he said. “There will be a time to consider that topic in 2022.”

www.cynopsis.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Pumped#Sony Pictures Television#Imdb Tv#Showtime#Pbs#Hbo#American Cartel#Nbc#Smothered#Warnermedia#At T#Hfpa#Dei#Kendall Brill Kelly#Ramsey Ehrlich#Innovid#Digiday#Ctv Advertising#Kochava#Amazon Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Warren Kole Joins Showtime Drama As Series Regular, Three To Recur

EXCLUSIVE: Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) is set as a series regular and Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South), Keeya King (Van Helsing) and Alex Wyndham (Rome) have been tapped for recurring roles in Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress star in the drama series from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. Production has begun in Vancouver, Canada for a 2021 debut on the network.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

City on a Hill: Season Three Renewal for Showtime Crime Drama Series

Jackie Rohr’s schemes will continue. Showtime has renewed the City on a Hill TV show for a third season. The second season of eight episodes finished airing last month. A crime drama series, City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O’Keefe. The story unfolds in 1990s Boston and centers on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), and his unlikely partnership with corrupt FBI Agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Rohr tries to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for him, Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.
TV Seriesthecomedybureau.com

Robby Hoffman Series “Rivkah” in Development at Showtime

Robby Hoffman has been a favorite of ours for awhile now with her alpha-queer energy that’s undeniably hysterical to us. Even when she is taking over The Chris Gethard Show or pivoting towards a call-in show Robby Hoffman Consulting Group on Planet Scum, Robby has been equal parts domineering and sweet and so damn funny.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘The First Lady’: Kate Mulgrew To Recur & Cathy Schulman Named Showrunner On Showtime Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) is set for a recurring role on Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady (wt). Additionally, Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash) has been named showrunner of the series starring Viola Davis, who also executive produces, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'American Gigolo' Series Starring Jon Bernthal Ordered at Showtime

The project was ordered to pilot at Showtime in March 2020 after having been in development at the premium cabler since 2016. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, the character played by Richard Gere in the film. Julian is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. He seeks the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his one true love.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Awards HQ June 14: Netflix Bloopers, Banff World Media Fest, TikTok Emmy Plans, Ted Danson/Tina Fey Summit

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is June 14, 2021, which means it’s 3 days until nomination-round voting starts on June 17; 11 days until the Daytime Emmys telecast on June 25; 14 days until nomination-round voting ends on June 28; 29 days until nominations are announced on July 13; 66 days until final-round voting starts on Aug. 19; and 97 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The First Lady’: Rosalind Chao, Michael Potts & Donna Lynn Champlin To Recur On Showtime Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rosalind Chao (The Joy Luck Club), Michael Potts (The Wire) and Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) are set for recurring roles on Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady (working title), starring Viola Davis, who also executive produces, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Atypical’ Final Season Trailer Released By Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released the trailer for the fourth and final season of “Atypical,” which will premiere on July 9. The coming-of-age comedy follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. This season will see each character face a challenge they never anticipated as Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal.
TV & VideosDeadline

Dascha Polanco To Star In ‘Dangerous Moms’ NBC Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Orange Is the New Black alumna Dascha Polanco, currently co-starring in Warner Bros.’ In the Heights, is set as a co-lead opposite Shanola Hampton in NBC pilot Dangerous Moms, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal TV. Written by Janine Sherman Barrois based on the Spanish series Señoras del (h)Ampa,...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Friends: The 8 Cutest Monica And Chandler Moments From The Whole Series

Friends was an absolute phenomenon of a show. Not only did it break records and create huge stars, but it’s also still popular to this day, with a brand new Friends reunion special streaming right now on HBO Max. While we all know who Ross and Rachel were from the iconic sitcom, I think it’s time we acknowledged the best couple on Friends – and that is Monica and Chandler.
TV & Videosthesavvyscreener.com

Full ‘Treatment’ on HBO Max

HBO Max will release the final eight episodes of In Treatment today, June 14, at 9 pm ET, allowing viewers to binge the remainder of season four. Sister service HBO will also continue to air back-to-back half-hour episodes Sunday and Monday nights through the June 28 season finale. Orange is...
TV Seriesredcarpetcrash.com

Watch Trailer For ‘The White Lotus’ On HBO Sunday, July 11

From Mike White (HBO’s “Enlightened”), HBO’s six-episode limited series THE WHITE LOTUS, a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, debuts SUNDAY JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Starring Murray Bartlett (HBO’s “Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”),...
TV & Videoslionheartv.net

Catch ‘Tom & Jerry,’ ‘Rick and Morty,’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ on HBO Go via Sky

A dazzling viewing experience at home comes your way as SKY brings Pinoy audiences new movies and series to watch this June via HBO GO. Starting off the midyear is Warner Bros.’ modern twist on the classic cat-and-mouse chase “Tom & Jerry.” After spending almost a lifetime becoming budding mortal enemies, Tom and Jerry start anew with their lives in the big city of New York, causing mayhem this time at the Royal Gate Hotel just before the grand wedding of the season. Featuring a star-studded cast of Chloë Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and many more, “Tom & Jerry” is now showing on HBO GO.
New Haven, CTRegister Citizen

Showtime filming for 'Ray Donovan' in New Haven this week

NEW HAVEN — The finale of Ray Donovan is filming at 50 Union Ave. in New Haven from June 7 through June 10. The critically acclaimed series “Ray Donovan,” starring Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight, is about Ray Donovan, a professional “fixer” for the rich and famous in LA. He can make anyone’s problems disappear except those created by his own family.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Joe Pickett’: Leah Gibson & Aadila Dosani Join Spectrum Originals Drama From ‘Waco’ Creators As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Jones alumna Leah Gibson and Nancy Drew‘s Aadila Dosani are set for recurring roles in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals’ hourlong drama series based on C.J. Box’s bestselling novels, starring Michael Dorman. The series hails from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment.