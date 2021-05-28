Industry, Flemish Expertise Centers Join Forces to Advance Green Hydrogen Production

Two funding rounds accelerate global deployment of Heliogen’s breakthrough AI-assisted concentrated solar thermal technology. Heliogen, the renewable energy technology company unlocking the power of sunlight to replace fossil fuels, today announced that it has raised $108 million in two funding rounds to accelerate the global deployment of its Sunlight Refinery™, a turnkey concentrated solar energy system that aims to make carbon-free energy for high-temperature heat, power, and green hydrogen accessible and more cost-effective than fossil fuels for the first time. The company recently closed $83 million in funding, an oversubscribed round that is in addition to $25 million raised in the previous round. Among the new investors in Heliogen are ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company (NYSE: MT), Edison International, breakthrough scientific startup-focused venture capital firm Prime Movers Lab, Canada-based privately held venture capital fund Ocgrow Ventures, A.T. Gekko, a private investment group specializing in ESG Venture Capital, private investment partnership of industry-leading families 8090 Partners, Gordon Crawford, and technology, consumer, and media-focused investor Rashaun Williams.