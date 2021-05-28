Cancel
Energy Industry

Industry, Flemish Expertise Centers Join Forces to Advance Green Hydrogen Production

By FuelCellsWorks
fuelcellsworks.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEUVEN— Flemish research centres imec and VITO (both partners in EnergyVille), together with industrial pioneers Bekaert, Colruyt Group, DEME and John Cockerill announced today that they are joining forces to invest in the production of green hydrogen. Under the flag of Hyve, the consortium aims at a cost-efficient and sustainable...

fuelcellsworks.com
