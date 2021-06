After a rather disappointing start to his grass-court campaign in Halle last week where he was bundled out in straight sets by Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round, the world #2, Daniil Medvedev made an impressive start in his Mallorca opener. Making amends to his game after being a break of serve down in the early parts of the opening set, the 25-year-old Russian overcame the gutsy challenge of southpaw Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes. Following his impressive victory, Medvedev is all set to face Casper Ruud in their upcoming quarterfinal on Thursday.