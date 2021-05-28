Cancel
At Windsor Street Montessori School in Columbia, Missouri, chef Gaby Weir Vera is educating the next generation of eaters

By Jessica Vaughn Martin
Cover picture for the articleOn a cloudless day in April, students at Windsor Street Montessori School in Columbia, Missouri, are sprawled out on fresh spring grass. Sitting atop yoga mats on the front lawn, they dig into their lunches: rice bowls brimming with seasonal ingredients, all grown in Missouri. A bowl of McKaskle Family Farm rice is loaded with Patchwork Family Farms pork loin, a hard-boiled Stanton Brothers egg, bright radishes from The Veggie Patch and spinach from The Sage Garden and paired with a cold glass of whole milk from Ozark Mountain Creamery. In celebration of Earth Day, the meal comes with a message, part of a recipe the students will later take home with them: “Honoring our Earth is simple when we consider the food on our plate. The less our food has to travel, the gentler we are to our home, the Earth.”

