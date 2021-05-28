PHONE SHAM CALL ABOUT SOME FAINTING GOATS

I've been making progress on my Into a Bar story, although in a good news/bad news kind of a way. The good news is that I've written 1,100 words! The bad news is that I've written 1,100 words, and the two characters I'm supposed to be writing about haven't even talked to each other yet. Sigh. This happens sometimes. I decide to write a particular character just to see if I can get them to talk to me, and then I can't get them to shut up. Klaus! Would you please stop chaotically interior-monologuing about the bar (and why you're in the bar, and what you're drinking in the bar, and...) and pay some goddamn attention to the dead goat-monster child in the bar with you? Most people would find that kind of interesting. Yeesh.