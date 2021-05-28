Practice Firework and Boater Safety this Memorial Day Weekend
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend safely and responsibly. Sheriff Kelly Hanson say there are typically two issues his department has to deal with: fireworks and boating. Improper use of fireworks has disrupted neighborhoods, caused property damage and serious injuries. Safety and exercising caution when using fireworks is a priority, with being respectful of your neighbors a close second.www.kisswtlz.com