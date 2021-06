The Fuornm shorts from Maloja are designed for biking, and they indeed proved to be great to ride in. But I’m not ashamed to say that I’ll wear them for just about any outdoor outing. For one, they’re as comfortable and lightweight as you could ask for. Combine that with ample pocket space (including one with a durable zipper), stretchy forgiving fabric, and a Velcro waistband, and they make for a workhorse pair of shorts. Their water-wicking ability is incredible, too. Be it sweat or splash, they dry out pronto. Call them biking shorts if you wish, but this summer I'll be wearing them just as much on the water and rock as I will the trails. $119.