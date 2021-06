The new ultrawide EX3415R is a part of BenQ's Mobiuz lineup, which focuses on delivering a modern but simple design, high-end specs, and a ton of extra features. In this case, the 34-inch EX3415R is a curved gaming monitor that seems to lean toward a focus on racing simulation; it's actually the "official gaming monitor" of the NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Summer Showdown. Rest assured, it's perfectly capable of handling first-person shooters, sports games, RPGs, and standard media as well. I've been using this monitor for the last few weeks to see what it's all about and whether or not its generous feature set is worth the relatively steep price tag.