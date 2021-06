HARRISBURG – Supporters of raising PA’s dog license fees to help fund the the state Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement rallied at the state Capitol. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by PA’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and her dog to call for lawmakers to support Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 526. After 25 years with the same $6.50 dog license fee to fund their work, the bureau is out of money. Under the bills, the $6.50 dog license fee would rise to $10 per year. The fees make up 87% of the funding for the Bureau, which needs more money so that it can hire more dog wardens, care for stray dogs, support shelters, and inspect kennels.