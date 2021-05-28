Expert Sleepers ES-9 review

A durable, compact wireless keyboard that makes it possible to work anywhere. Ever since I started working from home, I’ve found that a good keyboard is worth its weight in gold. My entire job is computer-based and so I really need a reliable keyboard to keep me going. Over the years, I’ve bounced back and forth between using my laptop’s keyboard and an old-school mechanical keyboard and I’ve found that the mechanical keyboard tends to be more relaxing for me to use. The only issue I have now is that my favorite mechanical keyboard is wired and I don’t like having that giant USB cable draped across my desk. So, I started using the Satechi Slim X3 Keyboard, which is a wireless keyboard. It was quite an adjustment for me to jump from a wired mechanical keyboard to a wireless non-mechanical one, but the X3 was a solid keyboard to use. The X3 is a full-size keyboard complete with a number pad and while I have the desk space for it, some people may not and that’s why Satechi also designed the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. It’s perfect for people who want to have the convenience of the X3 keyboard in a more compact package.