US Midwest business activity expands in May, strongest growth since 1973

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 as demand provided a boost to business activity while supply constraints remain, a report showed on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April,...

