Chicago, IL

Maggie Daley Park, New Arboretum Exhibit Among Outdoor Attractions Ready for Summer

By Patty Wetli
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the kick off to beach season, a number of other outdoor attractions are opening up in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. Maggie Daley Park is ready to welcome back visitors daily to its play area, skating ribbon, climbing walls, bungee and mini-golf course. Reservations are needed for the climbing walls. Be sure to check the park’s website before heading out, as some of the activities are weather dependent.

news.wttw.com
