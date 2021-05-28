Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 18 days ago

(AP) Officials say two teens have been killed and two more are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their pickup truck was hit by a freight train in rural south-central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Clarke County, when the eastbound pickup collided with a BNSF Railway train at a crossing east of Murray. Investigators say four teens were in the truck at the time of the crash, and two died at the scene. The two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. Authorities have not released the teens’ names.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Train#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Iowa State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Shooting in Cedar Rapids has ‘multiple victims,’ police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting at a Cedar Rapids home that involves multiple victims. Cedar Rapids Police Department spokesman Greg Buelow said officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a home on the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court NE after receiving a call at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday. He says, “we can confirm there are multiple victims of an apparent shooting incident” and that more information should be available later Tuesday.
Plymouth County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Plymouth County Authorities ID Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle

(Hinton, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are identifying the man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 75 near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Blake Sindelar from Fremont, Nebraska was found along the roadway Monday morning. A driver called 9-1-1 and reported they thought they had hit something. Deputies responded and located Sindelar’s body. The incident is still under investigation.
Adair County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Former Adair County Man arrested in Connection with Fatality Accident

(Greenfield) A former Orient, Iowa man is in custody in connection with a fatality accident on May 8, near Orient. The cooperation of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshalls Office of the Southern District of Iowa, led to the arrest of 41-year old Elijah Daniel Davis, who allegedly committed a Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force located Davis in Fort Myers, Florida, on June 10.
Hinton, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Hit And Killed On Hwy 71 Near Hinton

(Hinton, IA) — The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man hit on Highway 71 early this (Monday) morning. A motorist called 9-1-1 and reported they had hit something in the roadway between Hinton and Merrill. It is thought the victim initially hit a deer — and then he got out of his car and started walking to Hinton when he was struck and killed. Names and other details are not being released as the Plymouth County Sheriff continues to investigate.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Amber Alert issued in Iowa

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Jackson County, Iowa for 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil. Abel Lee Keil is a white male, 3’6″, 40 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face, blue shorts with animals and batman sandals. The...
Carroll County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Carroll Man Arrested After Multi-County Police Pursuit

(Fort Dodge, IA) — Authorities say a 39-year-old Carroll man has been arrested for a police pursuit that crossed several counties Friday. Nickolas Down was taken into custody when the chase ended near Fort Dodge. The Iowa State Patrol executed a pit maneuver to stop him. The Patrol says the chase starting in Carroll County and reached speeds of around 100 miles an hour. Deputies from Carroll, Calhoun, and Webster counties joined the Iowa State Patrol in the chase. Downs was wanted on a Carroll County warrant for domestic abuse and contempt of court. Charges connected to the chase are pending.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Fire Marshal: Device Found By Ankeny Girl Could Have Exploded

(Ankeny, IA) — The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office says the device found by a girl in Ankeny last week could have exploded. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey says his office worked with Ankeny police to recover and disarm the device. Suzanne Buffington called authorities Wednesday at about 9:30 a-m after her eight-year-old daughter, Maya, found the device while playing outside the family home. Authorities say they have received three calls from residents about what were described as “explosions” in the neighborhood over the last two months. The calls on April 2nd, May 12th, and June 7th were all within a block of the location where the latest device was found.
Montezuma, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reward Fund to Help Find 11-Year-Old Montezuma Boy Grows to $17K

(Montezuma, IA) — The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a reward fund to help locate a missing boy is up to 17-thousand dollars. Eleven-year-old Xavior Harrelson was last seen on May 27th. Deputies say the community and local businesses have donated to the fund hoping it will lead to information about Xavior. Investigators say Xavior is about four-foot-eight inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Contributions to the reward fund can be made at the Montezuma State Bank.
Red Oak, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man arrested following Brief Standoff

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 21-year old Jacob David Berggren of Red Oak late Monday night. Police located Berggren in a house in the 500 block of East Prospect Street. Following a short standoff, Berggren surrendered to law enforcement. Officers took the Red Oak man into custody on the warrant for Failure to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Man Convicted Of Assault For Attack During Disagreement Over Wearing Face Mask

(Des Moines, IA) A man has been convicted of assault for an attack during a disagreement over wearing a face mask last November. Forty-two-year-old Shane Wayne Michael was found guilty of willful injury causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week. Michael told police the victim shoulder-checked him into a vehicle and jabbed his thumb into Michael’s stomach. Witnesses identified Michael as the aggressor in the fight. The victim suffered a swollen eye. He said Michael coughed in his face, spit on him, and said, “If I have it, you have it.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Work release escape of Erica Shales

(Des Moines) Erica Shales, convicted of Assault with Weapon–Peace Officer and other charges in Boone County, failed to report to work from the Des Moines work release facility as required Saturday. Shales is a 29-year-old white female, height 5′ 7″, and weighs 167 pounds. She was admitted to the work...
Mills County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 9th and June 13th. Curtis James Hansen, 59, of Beatrice, Nebraska, was arrested June 9th for Driving under Suspension and Open Container. Bond was set at $600. Heath Douglas Tilson, 42, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested June 9th...
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police report 4 Drug-related arrests

(Creston) Creston Police reported three drug-related arrests in its latest report. Police arrested 26-year old Casey Welch of Creston on Friday, on five Livingston County, Missouri warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of two counts of possession of marijuana, failure to appear for a felony charge, failure to appear on the original charge of possession of paraphernalia, with a prior drug offense, and failure to appear on the original charge of DWI, and driving while revoked. Authorities transported Welch to the Union County Jail and held him on a $26,700 bond, awaiting extradition to Missouri.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Nurses Who Gave Overdoses Of Coronavirus Vaccine To Inmates Have Been Fired

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Corrections says the two nurses who gave overdoses of the coronavirus vaccine to dozens of prison inmates have been fired. The accidental overdoses were administered in April at the Fort Madison prison. The nurses haven’t been identified. Seventy-seven inmates were given up to six times the proper dose, but no medical complications have been reported. The state employees’ union has blamed poor training. A spokesperson says the nurses were only given 90 minutes’ notice of the change to a new vaccine that required more preparation.
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Police searching for woman accused of lighting another woman on fire

(Council Bluffs) Council Bluffs Police are searching for Lindsy Maves, accused of spraying a flammable substance on another woman and lighting her on fire. The Council Bluffs Police Department says at 4:34 this morning (June 14th), officers were called to 1435 N. 15th Street to investigate a female that was found in-front of this location with severe burns on her body. Officers, along with medics from the Council Bluffs Fire Department, arrived on scene and the victim was immediately transported to UNMC for treatment.
Villisca, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Villisca Man Jailed on Warrant

(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year old Justin Smith of Villisca early Tuesday morning on a Fremont County Warrant. Deputies transported Smith to the Montgomery County Jail on 2 counts of Ongoing Criminal Conduct/Unlawful activity. Authorities held him on a $50,000 bond. Red Oak Police, Cass County Sheriff’s...
Anita, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Semi rollover near the 70 mile marker of I-80

(Anita) Rescue crews were called to Interstate 80 near the 72 mile marker at around 2:05 p.m. for a semi rollover accident. Rescue was going to check the driver for possible minor injuries; however, the driver refused medical treatment. No other information is available at this time.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Father, son charged with storming Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The FBI has arrested an Iowa man and his adult son after they discussed on social media their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Agents arrested 50-year-old Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota, on Friday morning. They made initial appearances in federal courts in Iowa and Minnesota and have been released from custody pending further proceedings in Washington, D.C. They are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Police find eastern Iowa woman shot dead; husband arrested

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the eastern Iowa town of Eldridge say they found a woman shot to death inside a home and arrested her husband on unrelated charges. Television station WQAD reports that police found 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom dead inside the Eldridge home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials tell WQAD that her husband, 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, was arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction. Police had not released any details of the shooting by midday Friday.