2 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Iowa train collision

(Ankeny, IA) — The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office says the device found by a girl in Ankeny last week could have exploded. Special Agent in Charge Ron Humphrey says his office worked with Ankeny police to recover and disarm the device. Suzanne Buffington called authorities Wednesday at about 9:30 a-m after her eight-year-old daughter, Maya, found the device while playing outside the family home. Authorities say they have received three calls from residents about what were described as “explosions” in the neighborhood over the last two months. The calls on April 2nd, May 12th, and June 7th were all within a block of the location where the latest device was found.