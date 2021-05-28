California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Thursday Afternoon, May 27 – Confirmed Cases: 3,677,235 (Up 1,418 Over Wednesday's Report), 61,855 Deaths (Up 31 Over Wednesday's Report) - 17,011,490 People Fully Vaccinated

The B1.617.2 of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in the world. The WHO recently named it as Delta variant. The variant was first found in India. It is said to be highly transmissible. This has become a major cause of concern for health authorities across the world. The variant is now dominant in the UK. The Public Health England or PHE said that the variant can increase the risk of hospitalization and called for ramping up the health infrastructure to deal with adversaries. Data show that the cases rose by over 5,400 in a week, pushing the tally beyond 12,000. The cases due to Delta are now closing in to surpass Alpha. The Alpha variant was first detected in the country’s Kent region.