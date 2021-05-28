Cancel
California State

California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Thursday Afternoon, May 27 – Confirmed Cases: 3,677,235 (Up 1,418 Over Wednesday's Report), 61,855 Deaths (Up 31 Over Wednesday's Report) - 17,011,490 People Fully Vaccinated

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. Note: When California fully reopens the economy on June 15, CDPH will continue to issue COVID-19 updates via news release...

