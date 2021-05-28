Reclamation Updates Central Valley Project 2021 Water Supply - CVP Agricultural Water Service Contractors—Both North-Of-Delta And South-Of-Delta—Is Confirmed At 0%
May 28, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Bureau of Reclamation has announced an update to the initial Central Valley Project 2021 water supply allocation for municipal and industrial water service and agricultural contractors. Allocation amounts are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflects current reservoir storages, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada.goldrushcam.com