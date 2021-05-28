CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

White House Announces President Biden Establishes the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

goldrushcam.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 2021 - Today, the White House announced President Biden will establish the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. Today, President Biden will sign an Executive Order establishing the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, and delivering on the...

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Islanders#Asian Pacific#On Asian Americans#Native Hawaiians#The White House#Nhpi#Initiative#Anti Asian#Nation#Building A Federal#U S Senate#Aapi#The U S Senate Committee#Hawai I#Lgbtq
crossroadstoday.com

White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in ‘weeks’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about moving to “fundamentally alter” the filibuster or even eliminate the legislative roadblock that empowers the Senate minority as he aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation’s credit. Press...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

What Biden told lawmakers at the White House

Good morning, Early readers. Vice President Harris turns 57 today (and shares a birthday with Snoop Dogg). Tips, comments, more leaked invitations to fundraisers? Don't be shy: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. At the White House. What Biden told lawmakers at the White House. You might need to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goldrushcam.com

President Joe Biden’s Administration Announces Update on Operational Planning for COVID-⁠19 Vaccinations for Kids Ages 5-11

Administration to Make Vaccination Convenient, Easily Accessible, and Free for Kids Ages 5-11 if Authorized by the FDA and CDC. October 20, 2021 - Since taking office, President Biden has mobilized a whole-of-government effort to get Americans vaccinated and end the pandemic. Today, 2 in 3 eligible individuals – 189 million Americans – are fully vaccinated. That’s an increase from approximately 2 million reported when the President took office. The potential authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, which is currently under consideration by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), would be another major milestone in our efforts to build on this historic progress and protect even more Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goldrushcam.com

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Colleagues Call on President Joe Biden to Combat Rising Gas Prices by Putting American-Produced Energy First

October 18, 2021 - Last week, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Congresswoman Carol Miller (WV-03) urged President Biden to reverse his anti-American oil and natural gas production polices. Rather than negotiating with energy-producing foreign countries – which will not look out for America’s best interests – to increase production to meet the United States’ energy needs, Biden should focus on increasing America’s energy independence.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

House Ethics Office finds 'substantial reason to believe' four congressmen violated ethics laws

The House Office of Congressional Ethics released documents Thursday which found "substantial reason to believe" four congressmen, one Democrat and three Republicans, violated ethics laws. The congressmen in question are Reps. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., and Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. For Hagedorn, the Ethics Committee found...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy