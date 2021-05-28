California High-Speed Rail Authority Announces San Joaquin River Viaduct Chosen as Structure Project of the Year by the California Transportation Foundation
May 28, 2021 - FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) was awarded Structure Project of the Year by the California Transportation Foundation for the completion of the San Joaquin River Viaduct and Pergola. The high-speed rail structure was selected at the 32nd Annual Transportation Awards ceremony recognizing California Transportation Achievement in 2020.goldrushcam.com