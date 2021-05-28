Cancel
Maryland State

MM 5.28: Maryland tennis player Ayana Akli transfers to South Carolina

By Testudo Times
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even a week after competing in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship, Maryland tennis player Ayana Akli has transferred to South Carolina. “Transferring was a very hard decision, but I am so excited to be a part of this team,” Akli said in a press release. “The culture here is amazing, the team is like a family, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter. I am ready to bring a lot of positive energy and grow with my new teammates. Let’s go, Gamecocks!”

