Pope Francis opts for first-ever electric popemobile
Pope Francis will soon be riding in a new popemobile that is not only electric, but is also built with materials that respect the environment. The car will be manufactured in the United States, by Fisker Inc. based in Los Angeles. After meeting with Pope Francis, Fisker’s CEO, Henrik Fisker, shared: “I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations.”aleteia.org