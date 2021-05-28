Pope Francis opts for first-ever electric popemobile

“For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?” (Mark 8:36). Consideration of these words from Jesus should be enough to convince any rational person to do everything possible to save his or her soul. And, of course, such a rational person will want to know what is required to save one’s soul. As the Catholic Church teaches, we must die in a state of sanctifying grace to save our souls.