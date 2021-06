Donald Trump Jr. is asking one question: Why won't legacy media outlets cover Hunter Biden's repeated use of racial slurs?. Trump Jr. gave the Washington Examiner an exclusive interview, in which he contended Republicans have the best shot at winning the White House in 2024, the differences and similarities between President Joe Biden's approach to China and Russia compared to that of former President Donald Trump, and how the near-total blackout on this latest Hunter Biden story might be the most egregious example of the media's alleged "hypocrisy" he's seen yet.