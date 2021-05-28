Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Bathroom Bill Does Come with Penalties

 20 days ago

The sponsor of Tennessee’s new law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use the bathrooms of their choice now says those who refuse could face up to six months in jail. Representative Tim Rudd says the misdemeanor penalty could apply. That seems to contradict what he told fellow lawmakers in March, when he said his bill “does not provide any fines or penalties at this point” when a committee passed what would become the final version. He says he was telling the truth because the penalties weren’t in the bill itself, but rather the existing building codes law.

Bathroom Bill
