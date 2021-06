Olmsted County sure has a lot going for it, but it's missing this classic part of Minnesota-- which is especially noticeable during this heatwave we're experiencing right now. The news that the city of Rochester's Parks and Rec Department is temporarily closing both Soldiers Field and Silver Lake swimming pools (even though the Silver Lake pool hadn't even opened yet) until they can get a handle on how to keep everyone safe (given the unruly behavior that had been exhibited at Soldiers Field pool last weekend) got me looking into other places one could go to get in the water and cool off. Like a lake, maybe.