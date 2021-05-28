Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Big Storms Cause Major Damage in Shreveport, Bossier, and Minden

By Rueben Wright, Erin McCarty
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heavy storms blew through the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Social media, after the storm was littered with pictures of people who suffered damage to their homes and property. Trees and power lines are down from Minden to Shreveport and beyond. Check out some of the damage from the storm.

710keel.com
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Minden, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Opens Cooling Centers

Shreveport is opening several cooling centers to help residents get out of this summer heat. This centers will be open from 9-5 weekdays and 10;30 to 3 on Saturday, as needed. Free bottled water will be available at these facilities. Residents will also have a place to sit down and rest in an air conditioned facility.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Two Men Injured In Shreveport Shooting

A shooting in Shreveport that left two males injured is currently under investigation by Shreveport Police. The call for the shooting came in at 7:10p.m. from the 3500 block of West 70th Street near Janet Street. Shreveport Police had 10 units on the scene at the time of the investigation....
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Photos From the 2015 Red River Flood and It’s Probably Worse Than You Remember

It was six years ago this week that the Red River crested at over 37 feet, the highest that locals had seen since the end of World War II. Houses and businesses along the river, including River Bluff, Cash Point, the Bossier Sheriff's Substation on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, casinos on both sides of the river, the Red River South Marina and the Riverwalk were all substantially under water.
Haughton, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Town of Haughton Might Soon Be Upgraded to ‘City of Haughton’

Haughton could soon have a new designation as a "city". We know about the growth in Bossier Parish, and one of the fastest growing areas is Haughton. In fact, the town might be getting a new designation because of the 2020 census count. Haughton Mayor Kim Gaspard tells NBC 6 the latest population numbers he has show Haughton at close to 4900, but that number comes from more than a year and a half ago.
PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is This Bossier Neighborhood HOA Covenant The Most Ridiculous Ever?

Let me first set the stage by letting you know that it's been nearly twenty three years since I lived in a neighborhood, so I'm a little rusty when it comes to Home Owner's Associations, but a recent conversation with one of my family members and her contention for some of that neighborhood's HOA covenants which were so "over the top", I couldn't help but relay what I'd heard.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Station Temporarily Closed Due to Equipment Failures

Some troubling news facing the Shreveport Fire Department today. Equipment failures have forced the Fire Chief to temporarily close at least one station. Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says the aging fleet of his department is breaking down and this is causing problems across the city. Wolverton told a city council committee a fire engine at Station 1 broke down. An engine from Station 2 had to be moved over to provide the best cover for the city. As a result, Station 2 was shut down on Saturday. This is only a temporary situation, but the chief told the Audit and Finance Committee: "Station 2 has been shut down since Saturday because we have no engine to put in that station."
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana Staterecordpatriot.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Flooding rain possible for some this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend as we had generally nice weather with the exception of some showers and storm developing yesterday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather on the way for the region. By the time the week is out, some in the viewing area could see more than five inches of rain. This is on top of all the rain that we saw across the region last week, and flooding could become a concern as we get later in the week. Temperatures this week will be warm but not hot as the rain will limit how warm we can get. But you should anticipate some muggy conditions as we go throughout the week.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * From Tuesday morning to late Wednesday night. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 142.3 feet. * Flood stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 142.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Boil advisory issued for West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La- West Shreveport is under a voluntary boil advisory as of Sunday night due to a pump failure at the booster station that serves the City's West Pressure Zone. This boil advisory is for all customers in the zip code 71129 according to the Department of Water and Sewerage.