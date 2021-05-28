Cancel
Chicago, IL

Wrigley Field Mass Vaccination Site Closing Saturday As City Focuses On Local Events

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The coronavirus mass vaccination site next to Wrigley Field will close Saturday. The site at Gallagher Way opened about two months ago, with more than 42,000 vaccine doses administered there since then, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. But as demand for the vaccines has slowed, the city is now focusing on hyperlocal vaccine events where officials can bring doses directly to residents.

