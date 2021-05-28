Wolves owner confident in Sale of team

Dawn Staley, the legendary women’s basketball player and coach, says she knows she can lead an NBA team and believes her time to shine is on the horizon. In an interview with The New York Times, Staley, 51, a Hall of Famer who is also head coach of the U.S. Women’s Olympic team, mentioned how there are many women capable of getting the job done, herself included, as the several teams are seriously considering becoming the first to pick a woman as head coach.