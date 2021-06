One week from today — Sunday, June 20th — it’s Father’s Day in the United States. And you know what that means. Yep: DNA kits are on sale. The following prices are US prices, but many offers may also be available internationally, so check the websites in your country for more information about international sales. Most sale prices are good through next Sunday, Father’s Day — and, presented in reverse alphabetical order (have to be fair, y’know, and not always have the As before the Zs):