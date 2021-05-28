Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Is Absolutely Spectacular
During Sony's State of Play event yesterday, Guerrilla Games released a new 14-minute gameplay trailer for their upcoming action role-playing game Horizon Forbidden West. Billed as the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West is an absolute visual masterpiece and is one PlayStation exclusive title that will be well worth the wait no matter how long it takes to actually come out. Check out the 4K trailer in all its glory embedded above and a quick description of the game is included below.