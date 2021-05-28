Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Is Absolutely Spectacular

New Horizon Forbidden West details have emerged in an interview with Game Informer, revealing new details about the game, story, and more. Let’s get into it. The first key new feature is the ability to now High Vault, which is to jump to ledges that are just at the peak of Aloy’s reach when jumping, a feature that wasn’t in the original game. Another traversal nugget is that we learn that the Shieldwing glider was initially prototyped with the first game, but ultimately didn’t make it in. You are also now free to free-climb anywhere on rocks, mountains, and cliffs. The overall world is a bit bigger but much denser.