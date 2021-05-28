Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Is Absolutely Spectacular

By Richard Bailey Jr.
thekoalition.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Sony’s State of Play event yesterday, Guerrilla Games released a new 14-minute gameplay trailer for their upcoming action role-playing game Horizon Forbidden West. Billed as the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West is an absolute visual masterpiece and is one PlayStation exclusive title that will be well worth the wait no matter how long it takes to actually come out. Check out the 4K trailer in all its glory embedded above and a quick description of the game is included below.

thekoalition.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Guerrilla Games#Life On Earth#Adventure Game#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 Supports 60 FPS in Performance Mode

Game studio Guerilla Games has recently confirmed that upcoming video game Horizon Forbidden West will support a very well-sought frame speed. According to a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze, it was revealed that the game will support 60 FPS in performance mode on the PlayStation 5. This is one of the most demanded speeds that the current generation of players want.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Much of Horizon Forbidden West Development, Playtesting Done on PS4

As part of a new interview with Game Informer, Guerrilla Games has revealed that "a lot of" Horizon Forbidden West development and playtesting is actually taking place on the PlayStation 4 instead of Sony's latest console. The chat then goes on to explain how the PS5 version includes a different water rendering technique compared to its last-gen counterpart and the "hero lighting" surrounding Aloy will only be available in cutscenes on PS4.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West setting will extend beyond the new location

Horizon Forbidden West may well start in the original game's location of Colorado, Guerrilla Games has teased. In a new interview with GamesRadar, narrative director Ben McCaw stated that "the vast, vast majority of the game takes place in the Forbidden West", alluding to the potential of small sections of the game not taking place there.
Video GamesKotaku

PlayStation Boss Says Horizon Forbidden West In 2021 Isn’t A Sure Thing

When last week’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay preview came and went without a refining of its 2021 release window, folks were rightfully curious why a concrete launch date hasn’t been set. According to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, it’s because things are still in flux behind the scenes after the events of the last year.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Work on Horizon: Forbidden West on the Final Stretch; PS5 Will Offer 60fps

According to game director Mathijs de Jonge, Horizon: Forbidden West is in its final stages of development. The title will offer a choice between performance and visual quality. The gameplay footage from Horizon: Forbidden West, shown on May 27, fueled the expectations of fans of Aloy's adventures. The only slight...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West : All of the Additional Details We Know So Far

Horizon Forbidden West is one of our most anticipated games and after a solid showing from PlayStation last week, more details are beginning to emerge about what players can expect. We’ve gathered these from a range of sources including interviews with the Game’s Director (Mathijs de Jonge) and Narrative Director...
Video Gamespsu.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Interview Delves Deep Into Traversal Improvements, Skill Tree Enhancements, And More

New Horizon Forbidden West details have emerged in an interview with Game Informer, revealing new details about the game, story, and more. Let’s get into it. The first key new feature is the ability to now High Vault, which is to jump to ledges that are just at the peak of Aloy’s reach when jumping, a feature that wasn’t in the original game. Another traversal nugget is that we learn that the Shieldwing glider was initially prototyped with the first game, but ultimately didn’t make it in. You are also now free to free-climb anywhere on rocks, mountains, and cliffs. The overall world is a bit bigger but much denser.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Ponies Reaction After Horizon Forbidden West🤣🙌

Ponies Reaction After Horizon Forbidden West🤣🙌. oh look, its a*sasins creed.... it straight up looks like a*sasin creed gameplay with an Avatar background haha. it straight up looks like a*sasin creed gameplay with an Avatar background haha. Bro it doesn't look anything like a*sassin's Creed... The last a*sassin's Creed tried...
Video Gamespsu.com

Horizon Forbidden West Confirmed To Feature Ray Tracing On PS5

A new interview with Guerrilla Games‘ Mathijs de Jong has revealed that Horizon: Forbidden West will support ray tracing on PS5. Obviously this technology encompasses a range of effects, but it’s the first time we’ve heard that that the game will feature it. We use ray tracing technology for a...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Feel the Futuristic Vibes of Horizon Forbidden West with Soundtrack EP

Horizon Forbidden West looked stunning in the recent State of Play presentation, showing off lots of gorgeous gameplay. Something that maybe didn't get quite as much attention was the music, which sounded like it'll complement the action really well. If you're interested in the game's OST, you're in luck — Guerrilla has just released a digital EP, featuring four tracks from the upcoming sequel.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

How Horizon Forbidden West's New Valor Surges Work

Last week, we finally saw a good chunk of gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West, which showcased plenty of new powers for Aloy. She can blind foes with smoke bombs, slow and stall machines with adhesive grenades, and shoot off and acquire enemy weapons to turn their own firepower on them. We also saw the addition of Valor Surges to her arsenal and were immediately intrigued.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Guerrilla Games Offers Clarity Regarding Horizon Forbidden West's Release Date

We recently sat down with some of the team at Guerrilla Games to discuss the latest Sony State of Play, where Horizon Forbidden West's gameplay was finally unveiled. Fans were pining the presentation would also reveal a release date, but were left more puzzled when no release timeframe was given. This included no longer having the previous "2021" listing. We were also curious. Did this mean the game was slipping out of 2021?