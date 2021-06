Hey I have a great idea, let's go get wasted at a library! Said, no one ever. Until, Justin Colnar of Joliet, IL came along...PATCH. The 36 year old received a ticket for $150 for "trespassing" as he was drunk at a library, carrying around a bottle of vodka. This also got Justin a lifetime ban from the library...now where is he going to go to look up icky things on the internet? As if this story isn't good enough, there are seven days in a week and Justin went next level.