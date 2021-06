In case you missed it, Actress/Comedian Yvonne Orji made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show! Yvonne knows exactly why she was blessed with the gift of comedy instead of a singing voice. The “Insecure” star jokingly admits that if she could sing, she would become a stripper and her name would be Chocolate Testimony. Yvonne Orji opened up about how her faith lead her to her dream job in her new book “Bamboozled By Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams.”