The Chukars are sizzling right now. Idaho Falls used a 20-5 win over Rocky Mountain Thursday night to secure its third straight win, all of which have come by double digits. Chukars third baseman Bronson Butcher went 4-for-5 with a home run and Matt Feinstein drove in three runs for the Chukars, who used a seven-run eighth inning to put the finishing touches on another blowout win.