Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty temperatures Friday with dangerous heat ahead

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the heat to ramp up across northern California today, and even hotter temperatures on the way in your forecast. The heat will certainly be the biggest impact for our region today, and will become more of a concern as temperatures continue to rise through early next week. Thin clouds are tracking across northern California early this morning, but most of us will stay mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley, and in the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones this morning. It doens't look like you'll be needing a jacket for your way out the door, but you will want to make sure you're dressed for the heat before you take on the day. Wear loose fitting, light color and fabric clothing if you can, and grab some extra water to have with you today. Winds will mostly be out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 25mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the mid 90's in the valley, low to mid 80's in most foothill areas, and in the mid 70's to mid 80's in our mountain zones for your Friday afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 20 percent this afternoon. The dry conditions paired with gusty north winds, and hotter temperatures will bring our fire danger into the moderate to high range this afternoon.

www.actionnewsnow.com
