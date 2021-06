Double XP weekends are pretty common in games nowadays but they typically still don’t come too frequently in any given game so as not to overload players with XP and rocket them through all their incentives too quickly. These Double XP weekends are typically limited to one or two games a week, too, just because of how developer’s schedules play out, but that’s not the case this time. A number of different games are running Double XP weekends at once, so if you bounce back and forth between games often, you may have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of days.