What TV channel is Honduras vs Costa Rica on in the UK? This match will not be televised live in the UK. For all the talk of a medal being on offer; this is a friendly. The third-placed playoff of an inaugural competition will always be criticised (even though they offer a good symmetry and workout); short-sightedness often prevails. Both of the sides are likely to take it seriously which could mean cards given the style of both Honduras and Costa Rica. It will be used as competitive preparation for the Gold Cup group stages. It is likely to be low-scoring given that it could be used competitively by both sides.