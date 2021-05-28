2021 Japanese J1 League – Kawasaki Frontale vs Kashima Antlers Preview & Prediction

What TV channel is United States vs Mexico on in the UK? This match will not be televised live in the UK. It is unknown as to the importance for which the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League will be held in, the US have selected their strongest possible squads and will welcome their Champions League finalists, Zack Steffen and Christian Pulisic, back into the squad and Gregg Berhalter continues the progression of this impressive group of players. They come up against the perennially good but underachieving Mexicans that defeated Costa Rica on penalties in the semi-final. They have lost just one match in 18 games since the 2018 World Cup. That impressive run included a Gold Cup final win against the US. Both of the semi-finals of this competition were low-scoring so a tight and cagey encounter is expected once again.