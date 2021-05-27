How Double Glazed-Windows Help Keep You Warm & Go Environmentally Friendly

The nights are getting colder and that calls for warmer bedding. But there is lots to consider before buying a winter duvet. Should you go for natural or synthetic? If the former, should you opt for feather or down? Or maybe wool or silk? If synthetic, should you go for hollowfibre or microfibre? And what about the tog rating?Down is the most luxurious and lightweight, yet warmest, of all the natural duvet fillings. Feather is a cheaper and slightly heavier alternative, and while it can be used as a duvet filling in its own right it is often mixed in...