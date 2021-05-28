An interview with Kodera Software, creator of the hard sci-fi ΔV: Rings of Saturn

"It will last all day if you eat it really slowly!" Wow. What an extraordinary creation. THIS is the epitome of "world building" in every sense. Dynamo Dream is a 20-minute web series pilot episode and while we usually don't post about series, I'm posting about this one anyway because it's absolutely marvelous. Set in the distant future where water has dried up and everyone is living in tiny shacks (much like Ready Player One), the story follows a young woman out and about on her day, trying to stay out of trouble. There's no synopsis - but it's not needed. Just dive right into it - you won't want to leave here. Written and directed by filmmaker / VFX artist Ian Hubert, and starring Kaitlin Romig as Jo. All the 3D and design work was done using Blender. It took Ian over three years to finally finish this, with the support of followers on his Patreon. Featuring sound design by Impossible Acoustic. And I've added a rad fan-made poster (by Barry Blankenship) below. I highly recommend watching! One of the best sci-fi worlds I've encountered in a while.