Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

An interview with Kodera Software, creator of the hard sci-fi ΔV: Rings of Saturn

By View PC info
GamingOnLinux
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. GOL: How hard has it been to stick to your vision when developing ΔV: Rings of Saturn? Have you had to make any compromises for players? Considered changes to appeal to a wider audience?. "I made...

www.gamingonlinux.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Software#Ubuntu Linux#Sci Fi#Kodera Software#V#Mit#Foss#Blender#Gimp#Audacity#Macos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Related
Musicthecomedybureau.com

Rampantly’s Sci-Fi Mic (Zoom Mic)

Dive headfirst into a wormhole to explore comedic time and space. We’ll implement a new theme every week to keep your set on the cutting edge. Let the themes take you where no man has gone before. Tell stories, become a character, sing a song, recite a poem, play with multimedia, let your imagination be your guide. Everything is an experiment. (Theme is encouraged, but not enforced)
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Watch: Fantastic Pilot Episode of Immersive Sci-Fi 'Dynamo Dream'

"It will last all day if you eat it really slowly!" Wow. What an extraordinary creation. THIS is the epitome of "world building" in every sense. Dynamo Dream is a 20-minute web series pilot episode and while we usually don't post about series, I'm posting about this one anyway because it's absolutely marvelous. Set in the distant future where water has dried up and everyone is living in tiny shacks (much like Ready Player One), the story follows a young woman out and about on her day, trying to stay out of trouble. There's no synopsis - but it's not needed. Just dive right into it - you won't want to leave here. Written and directed by filmmaker / VFX artist Ian Hubert, and starring Kaitlin Romig as Jo. All the 3D and design work was done using Blender. It took Ian over three years to finally finish this, with the support of followers on his Patreon. Featuring sound design by Impossible Acoustic. And I've added a rad fan-made poster (by Barry Blankenship) below. I highly recommend watching! One of the best sci-fi worlds I've encountered in a while.
ComicsComicBook

Basilisk #1 Review: A Creepy Start For This Sci-Fi Super Powered Affair

Cullen Bunn might have sharpened his teeth with the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, but it's clear that Boom Studios is letting him stretch his legs when it comes to his take on horror; Basilisk #1 has the makings of another classic horror comic. Having previously created The Empty Man at Boom, a horror story which became an egregiously overlooked horror movie, Basilisk is an entirely different animal. Though the bones established here in the introductory issue work well enough, there are definitely moments in Basilisk #1 that brighter than others.
TV Seriesclimatecrocks.com

Trailer: When Climate Becomes Default in Sci Fi

Other than a matter of fact mention of rising water, nothing else about climate in this sci fi trailer. One Response to “Trailer: When Climate Becomes Default in Sci Fi”. In the Expanse series of books, at one point one character goes back to Earth to visit a Baltimore (where most people lived on Basic) with matter-of-fact references to the old part of the city taken by the sea.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Klei's sci-fi deckbuilder Griftlands has left early access

Exploring backwater planets, recruiting pals and making important decisions that could come back to haunt you - I could be talking about Mass Effect, but I promise I'm not (this time). These are the sorts of things you can get up to in Klei Entertainment's Griftlands, which has now left early access. It's a brilliant deckbuilding roguelite that pits you against enemies in battles of the mind (to negotiate tough situations) or battles of the, uh, body (shooty shooty), as you follow the stories of three characters on a dingy sci-fi world.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

LACUNA Review: Sci-Fi Noir Story-Telling At Its Best

Assemble Entertainment and developer DigiTales have officially launched their new indie title, Lacuna. Last month we gave the game’s prologue a thumbs up in our First Impressions article, and our initial vote of confidence was well placed. This futuristic sci-fi noir murder mystery brings pixel art to life through a compelling story and engaging gameplay.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sci-Fi God Game The Fermi Paradox Enters Early Access This July

The Fermi Paradox is set to enter Early Access this July 1st, charging you with some galaxy-ruining, sorry, “galaxy-changing” decisions. As revealed by the trailer, one of the decisions you’ll potentially get to make is whether a species follows a path of enlightment and research or goes on a world-conquering galactic rampage. Maybe you should be making the galaxy a happy, lovely place, but will the lure of war prove too much for you?
MoviesA.V. Club

Neill Blomkamp returns to horror sci-fi roots with Demonic trailer

It’s been a while since we last heard from director Neill Blomkamp. Since his career crash-landed with the tense-as-hell alien apartheid allegory District 9, critics and fans have been somewhat confused by his choices. He went all-in on video game-style action with Elysium and helped the world better understand Short Circuit with the pseudo-remake Chappie. Nevertheless, his movies have been steadily getting worse reviews and his box office take has steadily declined. During this time, he’s been locked away, presumably under the control of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, writing an Alien reboot or one of those “forget about the other sequels” soft reboot/sequel thingies. Though ever since that fizzled out (it’s still kind of unclear whether they’re making any Alien movies at Disney), Blomkamp took a chance on doing a RoboCop sequel, which also didn’t pan out, and even hinted at doing District 10.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Netease’s Sci-fi Strategy Infinite Lagrange Is Available Now

Netease’s sci-fi strategy Infinite Lagrange is available now, bringing another dimension of combat to iOS and Android. Ever yearned to fly through the deep reaches of space building an empire and thwarting your foes. Sure, Homeworld might be the original space strategy sim, but mobile players are now able to scratch that itch with the arrival of Infinite Lagrange in the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and other 31 locales today. Originally available in eastern territories, this Netease title opens up an immersive universe that blends real-time multiplayer combat with strategy to craft an epic tale that only ends when all your enemies are swallowed by the unforgiving vacuum of space.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Last Oricru Gives the Middle Ages a Sci-Fi Twist

Announced as part of Summer Games Fest, The Last Oricru is a new IP from Koch Media’s publishing arm, Prime Matter. From GoldKnights Studio, The Last Oricru is a third-person action RPG. Set in a medieval world with a sci-fi slant, the player will find themselves in the midst of a war. Through the choices you make, you’ll have an influence over the outcome – and ultimately the fate of the entire nation.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Future Shocks: 10 Sci-fi Thrillers to Get Your Pulse Racing

Sci-fi thrillers blend the best of both high-intensity worlds; the staggering stakes of a thriller can be pushed even further if the setting is a distant planet, or a state where the lines between human and inhuman are being blurred. Over the past few decades, a plethora of sci-fi thrillers have been published, with fast-paced plots framed around time travel, alien invasion, or cyberpunk journeys into the darkest recesses of the human mind. Here are some of the best sci-fi thrillers to kick your reading up a notch.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Lovecraft-Inspired Sci-Fi RPG Dolmen Wants to Scare You in 2022

Prime Matter, Koch Media’s new publishing arm, has announced Dolmen, an action RPG set in a sci-fi horror universe, coming in 2022. Dolmen is being developed by Massive Work Studio, a Brazil-based team who have been working on the game since 2017. Inspired by Lovecraft with influences from modern pop culture, Dolmen is set in a hostile sci-fi world where players will have to fight to survive.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Sci-Fi Tactical RPG Encased Recruitment Trailer

Prime Matter have released a new story and gameplay trailer for Dark Crystal Games’ sci-fi tactical RPG, Encased. Encased is set in an alternate 1970s, after a massive and mysterious artifact called the Dome is discovered in a remote desert. Infiltrate the Dome as a member of one of the CRONOS Corporation’s five divisions, each of which have their own unique playstyles, mechanics, and benefits.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Final Form Is a Stunning Sci-Fi FPS from the Makers of RUINER

One of the many new projects in development under Prime Matter's umbrella is Final Form (working title), a Sci-Fi first-person shooter from the Polish studio Reikon Games. You may know them as the creators of RUINER, the isometric shoot'em up game released in 2017. Reikon Games developer and co-founder Magdalena...
TV & VideosEngadget

'Invasion' trailer sets the stage for Apple's latest sci-fi original

Season two of For All Mankind may have wrapped up in April, but Apple TV+ subscribers can look forward to watching a new original sci-fi series on the streaming platform come this fall. On October 22nd, Apple will release Invasion. Starring Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Shamier Anderson (Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), the series tells the story of, you guessed it, an alien invasion that engulfs the entire planet.
Video GamesNME

‘Scars Above’ is a brand new Sci-Fi game with a focus on exploration

A new title from Mad Head Games called Scars Above had a gameplay reveal at Koch Media‘s E3 livestream. The 3rd-person sci-fi shooter looks a lot like a cross between games like Metroid Prime and Returnal. It stars Kate Ward, a mission specialist and astrobiologist with a background in engineering. She’s a part of the SCAR team (Sentient Contact Assessment and Response) in the game.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Scars Above is a sci-fi action game set in a world that hates you

Mad Head Games is venturing into the world of action adventures with its latest project. Scars Above was one of few games revealed today under Koch Media’s new Prime Matter publishing label. Scars Above is a sci-fi action game from Mad Head, the Serbian team behind many smaller adventure games,...
Entertainmentbeastsofwar.com

Defend Avalon With Black Site’s New Sci-Fi Miniatures

Black Site Studios has put together another set of new miniature releases. This time around we're heading to the genre of Sci-Fi with their Avalon collection. There is new infantry for you to snap up and also a big ol' tank too. Avalon City Watch // Black Site Studios. These...