Letter: Reader says the silence in regards to the conflict in Palestine is misleading

Times-News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake no mistake, the few headlines you may have seen regarding the events in Palestine are not an isolated occurrence. Sheikh Jarrah is not the first neighborhood in Palestine where residents face forceful dispossession. The limited articles or reports you may have seen from western media do not accurately portray the realities of the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

Middle Eastdallassun.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Protests104.1 WIKY

Palestinian mourners call for change at funeral of Abbas critic

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian mourners called on Friday for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas’s most prominent critics, who died after he was arrested by security forces. Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat’s coffin through the...
Middle EastDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: There's more to the story of Israel vs. Palestine

Recently, you published some articles by Christine Flowers, in which she talks about Palestine. A lot of what she says is misinformation, so I want to clear up a few misconceptions people may have. Firstly, Israel does not represent the entirety of Judaism. Not every Jewish person is from Israel....
Middle Eastcolorlines.com

An Honest Response to Journalists’ Open Letter on Palestine

This letter’s audience is not Palestinians. This letter is meant for non-Palestinian Arabs, non-Palestinian Arab journalists, and non-Palestinian Americans. My name is Cirien Saadeh, and I am a Jordanian-American journalist, but my maternal grandfather was born in Jerusalem in the 1930s and there is a small Palestinian village outside of Ramallah that bares my family’s last name. Some of my closest family members and friends are Palestinian through-and-through and at a recent graduation we sang “Wayn A Ramallah” with pride and grief in our voices. My personal roots in Palestine are things that I am just discovering over the last few years, and I am grasping on to those roots as olive trees root themselves to the land.
Middle EastConnecticut Post

Critic of Palestinian Authority dies during arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who had intended to run in parliamentary elections before they were cancelled earlier this year died during his arrest by PA forces early Thursday, officials said. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Settlers' bid to evict Palestinians sets off brawl in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks overnight in a Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the run-up to last month's 11-day Gaza conflict and pose a test for...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle EastTimes Union

Letter: Palestine has right to exist, too

Palestine has a right to exist, and the Palestinian people deserve to live in dignity yet, every day, the Palestinian people endure the hardship and humiliation imposed by the Israeli military occupation. Their homes and lands are confiscated or demolished to make way for illegal Israeli settlements. While the United...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Say This, Don’t Say That: Time to Confront the Misleading Language on Palestine, Israel

On May 25, famous American actor, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted an apology for suggesting that Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza. “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’,” Ruffalo wrote, adding, “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”
Protestsachsstinger.com

Israel-Palestine Conflict Sparks Global Protest

Earlier this month, there has been a surge in fairly large protests that first erupted in East Jerusalem. The protests started after a decision has been made by the Supreme Court of Israel. 71 protesters were injured and 3 protesters were killed, and the protesters that were injured and killed were from Palestine.
Middle Eastmadison

Craig Wehrle: The Israel-Palestine conflict in simple terms

Israel and the Palestine are like two kids: a big kid Israel and a little kid Palestine. The big kid pokes at the little kid until the little kid can’t take it anymore. The little kid lashes out. This is the big kid’s cue to whale on the little kid claiming self-defense.
Middle EastPort Townsend Leader

Support a secular, democratic Palestine | Letter to the editor

“Hamas made us bomb them!” is the totality of the argument of the pro-Zionist letter writers this past week. Hamas is a reactionary organization, nurtured by Israel on its founding in the ’80s as a counter to the then more radical PLO, steeped in religious obscurantism like the fascist leadership in Israel and the Trumpists here. Hamas offers no way forward for Palestinians.
ProtestsSFGate

Palestinians protest against Abbas after activist's death

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians protested against President Mahmoud Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem a day after an outspoken critic died in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Nizar Banat had harshly criticized the Palestinian Authority over its corruption and misrule in a series...
Middle EastThe media Line.org

Oh, No, an Article on Israeli ‘Apartheid’

Writing about Israel and apartheid is a losing proposition. It comes out defensive, gives credibility to the specious charges against Israel, and starts a fight that can’t be won because the other side doesn’t care about the facts. So I really should stop writing. But I won’t. The latest iteration...
Middle East104.1 WIKY

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...