2020-21 Australian A-League – Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Preview & Prediction

What television channel is Pau vs Montpellier on? This match will not be televised live in the UK. After a strong start to the Top 14 season Pau have ended up just about where they should be second-from-bottom of the table with just three wins this calendar year. They are more than competent offensively but concede far too easily and that looks set for a useful combination here against a Montpellier side that is currently hard to pin down. The visitors have won seven of their last eight in the league to pull agonisingly short of the play-offs but they will be eager to finish the season as strongly as possible. Take Montpellier to win and over 50 points in what could end up a cricket score, or for the visitors to cover -15.