With June 1st officially here, the Green Bay Packers have an important trade decision to make. Namely whether or not to trade for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones, who requested a trade early in March and recently stated “I’m outta there” in an interview with Shannon Sharpe, is one of the most appealing trade targets out there, even at age 32. While he only played in nine games in 2020 (a disappointing season that saw the Falcons fire head coach Dan Quinn early in the season), Jones has plenty of juice in the tank.