Frost* to reissue Milliontown and Experiments In Mass Appeal on vinyl

The Vinyl Suns - Since 2015, The Vinyl Suns have prided themselves on their eclectic mix of musical styles and high energy performances. While Indie Rock is their primary focus, they have unmistakable Blues, Southern Rock, and Funky tastes. The band has experienced an incredibly encouraging amount of positive feedback from each performance. They get their inspiration to write from the experiences that stick with people the most. What sets them apart is that each song is a living and breathing work: Any song is open to innovation, even on stage. There are a few songs that are never played the same way twice, and this is only managed because of the deep musical connection each member has with the others. This brings about a new experience every time and furthers the goal of music, which is to recreate and relive memories in order to share it with others.