Frost* to reissue Milliontown and Experiments In Mass Appeal on vinyl

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK prog rockers Frost* have announced they will release their first two albums, Milliontown and Experiments In Mass Appeal on vinyl for the very first time. Both albums will be available as 180g vinyl and will be released through InsideOut Music on July 9. Frost* was formed in 2004 by...

