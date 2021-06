Last week's episode of The Flash was a heartfelt one, with the team saying goodbye to Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) as he and Kamila (Victoria Park) moved on to pursue the next chapters of their lives and careers. Now, a new era for Team Flash begins with the heroes facing a terrifying villain targeting one of their own -- Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet). As we've seen in previews and the synopsis for the episode, Cecile will have to face her past in order to escape from a psychic prison. Confronting one's past is never easy, but according to Nicolet, Cecile's experience in tonight's episode, "Masquerade", is one that will see growth for her not only as a person but for the series as well and may resonate with viewers’ own experiences, too.