Minnesota State

Here's what's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2021

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 18 days ago
Pexels

With the majority of COVID-19 restrictions in the state lifted, many Minnesotans are making bigger plans for Memorial Day, which marks the unofficial start to summer.

Here's what is, and isn't, open on the holiday to help you plan your weekend.

Memorial Day events

There are a number of Memorial Day weekend events around the state to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

While local veterans groups plan to hold various community events to honor fallen service members, there are a few larger events planned.

At Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where members of the armed forces can be buried, a group of volunteers with Flags for Fort Snelling on Sunday will place an American flag at every headstone in the cemetery.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, due to the pandemic, will hold a virtual Memorial Day program called "Reflections: Memorial Day 2021," which you can watch at 8 p.m. on Monday on TPT or online anytime.

The Minnesota State Fair will also host a Kickoff to Summer event all weekend featuring food, music and shopping. (The event is sold out.)

Grocery stores

Most grocery store chains are open and maintaining normal hours. This may be different for smaller, independent stores, so calling ahead would be a good idea.

Banks

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, as well as a Federal Reserve Bank and American National Bank holiday, so it would be rare for a bank to be open on Monday or any other federal holiday.

U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and TCF Bank will all be closed.

Malls, restaurants, liquor stores, and more

It's a big shopping day for retail businesses, many of which offer Memorial Day sales every year. Most malls will be open, as will most big box stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

As always, some of these businesses may have holiday hours, so you might want to double-check before heading out.

Most major pharmacy retailers, like Walgreens and CVS, will also be open but most of the actual pharmacies will be closed.

Liquor stores don't have to close in Minnesota on Memorial Day, so check with your local shop to see if they're open.

Government offices, USPS, schools

As it's a national holiday, city, state and federal offices, as well as public buildings, are closed. The same goes for the U.S. Postal Service and public schools.

Public parking

You won't have to worry about paying for parking if you're headed to any public events in the Twin Cities. The parking meters are free in most cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, on Memorial Day.

Public transit

In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit buses and light rail trains are on holiday schedules (though the Northstar train will not be in service).

However, several other services in the metro and surrounding areas will not be available, including Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit.

State parks

Minnesota state parks are open. Click here for a full schedule of events at parks around the state.

