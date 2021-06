1. I got a wonderful birthday card from , a box of books (including The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, which I am very excited to read) from. 2. This morning the hawk was screeching its head off non-stop. It finally landed right on top of the bird feeder and perched there; I let it sit for awhile so we could admire it and then had Fiona shoo it off. I do not want it to start thinking of the bird feeder as its drive-through. It's beautiful and so big; at first it tried to perch on one of the curved hooks and kept wobbling comically until it perched right on the top finial where all the hooks converge. I can't tell if it's a juvenile or adult or what. It needs to shut up, though. So damn loud. LOL.