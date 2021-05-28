Ally Brooke, Suzette Quintanilla discuss life and legacy of Selena + more on podcast episode
Pop star and San Antonio native Ally Brooke is a Selena superfan as she has paid tribute to the late Latin music icon while performing on Dancing With The Stars and the Miss Universe pageant in 2019, even this past year at Premios Juventud in August 2020. So, it was no surprise that the singer, who just launched her own podcast, The Ally Brooke Show, decided to dedicate Episode 3 to the “Queen of Cumbia” with Suzette Quintanilla as guest.tejanonation.net