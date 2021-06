Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Day Against Child Labour, which he worked to institute over 2 decades ago on 12th June, Nobel Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi speaks to social first publisher NEWJ for an exclusive interview, on the journey to eliminate child labour, the struggles in his long journey of activism for children's rights with the 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan' and how he offered his Nobel Prize to India as its national prize, and not his own. He also explains how his organisation has helped children tide over the devastation of the COVID crisis.