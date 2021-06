The following joint statement was released by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration have been making progress toward reinstituting and improving the Central American Minors (CAM) program since our agencies launched the first phase of its reopening on March 10. As part of this focus on a responsible, phased approach, we continue to reopen cases that were closed when CAM was terminated in 2018. This is just one component of the President’s multi-pronged approach to address the challenges of irregular migration throughout North and Central America.