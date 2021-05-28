Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker alleges new Converse line looks very similar to her designs from 2019

By Katie Mather
intheknow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old went viral on TikTok after posting a video where she claimed her strong belief that a design pitch she sent to Converse in 2019 was the inspiration behind the company’s latest shoe line. Cecilia Monge (@ceci.monge) said in a now-viral TikTok that she applied for an internship at...

www.intheknow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Buzzfeed#Buzzfeed News#Design#Apple News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentbluezones.com

How to Design Great Conversations

By Daniel Stillman, independent design facilitator, author of The 30 Second Elephant and the Paper Airplane Experiment and Good Talk: How to Design Conversations that Matter, and host of The Conversation Factory podcast where he interviews leaders, changemakers, and innovators on how they design the conversations in their work and lives.
Beauty & Fashionviolinist.com

New Rosin Line from Leatherwood: Eco Rosin

I got an email from Leatherwood about their new line of Eco Rosins. I'll have to give them a try, but I just ordered a Crisp from their regular line. The new line is about half of the cost of their regular offerings, and eschews the deerskin and wood casings for a simpler approach.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

FaZe Kalei shows explanation for Warzone “hacks” that got her banned from TikTok

FaZe Clan’s newest streamer, KaleiRenay, showed off the reason why people thought she was hacking in Warzone and it’s actually a pretty simple thing. Ever since Warzone first launched a touch over a year ago, players have had problems with cheaters and hackers ruining their experience. So much so that, if you grab even the most basic of kills, you might hear a “you’re getting reported” on the resulting death comms.
Celebritiesindialife.us

Yami Gautam shares her new bride look

Mumbai, June 7 : Actress Yami Gautam treated fans with her new bride look on social media on Monday. Yami posted a picture, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with gold work, and gold jewellery. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera.
Lifestylehouseofheat.co

The Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection from Nike and Converse Arrives in July

By the time the credits roll in Space Jam: A New Legacy, producer Maverick Carter hopes the audience feels a sense of joy — and not just in watching LeBron James and the Looney Tunes team up in a spectacularly imaginative cartoon universe. Carter hopes that the audience gets the feeling they’ve been on a journey with the characters, following the ups and downs of the cast, culminating in a fun, cinematic finale that playfully stands the test of time. A unique power that Nike and Converse have within the film — on display in their commemorative footwear and apparel collections — is tapping into a special mix of inspirations brought by sport: a sense of fun is integral in finding your potential, because potential is all about possibility.
Internetvoonze.com

This is what the new ProtonMail web design looks like

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. The team behind the ProtonMail email service, Proton Technologies AG, has just taken an important step in its bid to offer its own ecosystem of web services with privacy by design. From today, all ProtonMail users will have...
Cell Phonesappletrack.com

New renders provide closest look yet at iPhone 13 design

The images: New images from Ian Zelbo show us our closest look yet at the final design for iPhone 13. The renders, based on the final CAD provided by Jon Prosser, show a new criss-cross camera layout on the rear of the iPhone and a smaller notch on the front.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

FaZe Kalei Responds To TikTok Cheating Allegations

Esports team recently FaZe Clan made history by signing Kalei Renay, a "Warzone" superstar, to its roster. However, not everyone is happy about the latest addition, and a campaign of angry fans on TikTok has now earned Kalei a ban from the video-sharing platform. Kalei defended her honor by explaining the allegations and attempting to prove her innocence on stream.
Interior Designlushome.com

New Handmade Wall Tiles from Marazzi, Modern Bathroom Design Ideas

Marazzi unveils Crogiolo Rice’s handmade tile collection demonstrating the beauty of Italian ceramics. The porcelain tiles feature hand-painted designs and slight irregularities that give an authentic, unique look to the bathroom tiles. A white-blue palette is vibrant, fresh, and classy, and the lustrous, glossy finish makes the modern tiles beautiful bathroom decorations.
MusicNintendo Life

FUSER Takes Its Cues From TikTok For Their New Music DLC

Past DLC tracks for DJ rhythm game Fuser have included the latest bops, and timeless classics — basically, whatever gets the people goin' in the club. The DLC pack of songs for June has bops and classics, sure, but with a distinctly... Gen-Z bent. With sea-shanty hit "Soon May The...
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Ferrari Looks To Expand Brand With New Clothing Line, Restaurant

The company hopes they will help boost profits. Ferrari is looking to expand its brand beyond its exclusive performance cars and racing endeavors, according to a new Reuters report. The Italian supercar maker is spearheading efforts to launch a new clothing line and open a new restaurant in a bid to create new profit generators that’ll entice wealthy customers from outside of the company’s traditional customer base. Both are set to launch in the coming days.
Computersarxiv.org

Very Compact Clusters with Structural Regularization via Similarity and Connectivity

Clustering algorithms have significantly improved along with Deep Neural Networks which provide effective representation of data. Existing methods are built upon deep autoencoder and self-training process that leverages the distribution of cluster assignments of samples. However, as the fundamental objective of the autoencoder is focused on efficient data reconstruction, the learnt space may be sub-optimal for clustering. Moreover, it requires highly effective codes (i.e., representation) of data, otherwise the initial cluster centers often cause stability issues during self-training. Many state-of-the-art clustering algorithms use convolution operation to extract efficient codes but their applications are limited to image data. In this regard, we propose an end-to-end deep clustering algorithm, i.e., Very Compact Clusters (VCC), for the general datasets, which takes advantage of distributions of local relationships of samples near the boundary of clusters, so that they can be properly separated and pulled to cluster centers to form compact clusters. Experimental results on various datasets illustrate that our proposed approach achieves better clustering performance over most of the state-of-the-art clustering methods, and the data embeddings learned by VCC without convolution for image data are even comparable with specialized convolutional methods.
Behind Viral Videos22 Words

Even Rihanna Thinks TikToker Looks Just Like Her

TikToker, Priscila Beatrice, has gone viral after she posted a video looking so much like Rihanna, that even Rihanna herself agreed. Twenty-eight-year-old Priscila went viral after she posted a video of herself recreating Rihanna's look from the 2019 British Fashion Awards. The TikTok, which has received over 3 million views...
ComputersCision

Artificial Solutions partners with the Conversation Design Institute

Artificial Solutions® (SSME:ASAI), the leading specialist in Conversational AI, today announced a partnership agreement with the Conversation Design Institute who offers courses, certification, and consultancy around Conversational AI, used by brands like Vodafone, JP Morgan, Booking, ABN AMRO, and many others. The Conversation Design Institute will use Teneo®, Artificial Solutions...