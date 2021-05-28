TikToker alleges new Converse line looks very similar to her designs from 2019

Clustering algorithms have significantly improved along with Deep Neural Networks which provide effective representation of data. Existing methods are built upon deep autoencoder and self-training process that leverages the distribution of cluster assignments of samples. However, as the fundamental objective of the autoencoder is focused on efficient data reconstruction, the learnt space may be sub-optimal for clustering. Moreover, it requires highly effective codes (i.e., representation) of data, otherwise the initial cluster centers often cause stability issues during self-training. Many state-of-the-art clustering algorithms use convolution operation to extract efficient codes but their applications are limited to image data. In this regard, we propose an end-to-end deep clustering algorithm, i.e., Very Compact Clusters (VCC), for the general datasets, which takes advantage of distributions of local relationships of samples near the boundary of clusters, so that they can be properly separated and pulled to cluster centers to form compact clusters. Experimental results on various datasets illustrate that our proposed approach achieves better clustering performance over most of the state-of-the-art clustering methods, and the data embeddings learned by VCC without convolution for image data are even comparable with specialized convolutional methods.