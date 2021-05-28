DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Utility and Partnerships to Support the Industry's Navigation of the Energy Transition

Partnership to provide funding for development partners and grant Stem right of first refusal as preferred energy storage provider for new and retrofit solar PV opportunities. Stem, Inc. a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services, announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with respect to a new financing partnership with CleanCapital, a leading clean energy investment platform and one of the largest owner-operators of distributed solar assets in the United States. Under the terms of the MOU, Stem and CleanCapital will work to develop a framework whereby Stem will provide its expertise and support for smart energy storage services—including storage hardware and Athena® smart energy software—to developers as CleanCapital’s preferred energy storage provider with right of first refusal in favor of Stem for all of CleanCapital’s storage projects that the parties originate together.