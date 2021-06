The Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav has blamed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state for unemployment and warned that with the economic slowdown the situation might become worse in the coming days. The Samajwadi Party chief has also alleged that UP CM keeps boasting about employment but on the contrary, those recruited in 2016 during the SP regime haven’t got the joining date till today.