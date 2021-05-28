Cancel
New York City, NY

N.Y.C. Lawmakers Take Dramatic Step to Stem Homelessness

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a decade, New York City has struggled to help homeless people find apartments of their own, as rents hovered in the stratosphere and the number of people stuck in shelters surged past 60,000. So on Thursday, the City Council took its most dramatic step in years to address...

www.bkreader.com
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
New York City, NYNewsday

Vaccines in, masks out

It's time for everyone to see you smile again. For the fully vaccinated, this is a moment to celebrate. If you've had your shots, and you're comfortable doing so, take off your masks and show us your smile. Come Wednesday, New York will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Troy, NYwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."